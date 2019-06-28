Europe is Overheating

Today France broke its all-time record high temperature. And remember that people have been measuring temperatures there for over 500 years. Today’s temperature in the southern France village of Gallargues-le-Montueux hit 114.6°. That’s a full 3.2° hotter than the previous record set back in 2003. And the temperature news for Europe is not good. The 5 hottest summers on record have all occurred in the last 15 years. That is, the 5 hottest summers of the last 500 years have all occurred since 2003. This National Geographic article sums up what’s going on: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2019/06/europe-has-had-five-500-year-summers-in-15-years/

“Another deadly heat wave has Europe in its sweaty grip this week. Record temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) in parts of France, Germany, Poland and Spain, with hotter days to come. The same thing happened last year—record-breaking heat was responsible for 700 deaths in Sweden and more than 250 in Denmark, countries that have never needed air conditioning before this new era of climate-change-driven extreme events.