Lake Murray 4th of July Fireworks and Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center is hosting a Boat Parade and Fireworks this weekend.

At Lake Murray Saturday, June 29th, you can get a jump start on your 4th of July festivities.

Lake Murray Country is hosting its Annual Celebration with a Boat parade at Noon Saturday at Bomb Island, the parade route will then head towards the Lake Murray Dam.

According to organizers, the Boat Parade will be viewable from the Lake Murray Dam park sites.

Fireworks are launched at dusk Saturday night, around 9pm. You can view the fireworks from Dreher Island and the Lake Murray Dam.

For more information https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/events/2019/lake-murray-4th-of-july-fireworks-show-2019