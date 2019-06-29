One person arrested in connection to North Myrtle Beach sexual assault
by Sydney Glenn
A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday in North Myrtle in connection to a sexual assault on June 25th, according to a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Derby C. Sykes of Bladenboro, North Carolina is charged with criminal sexual conduct, third degree.
Police say Sykes allegedly made contact with a 16-year-old girl who was swimming in the ocean near 4th Avenue North. Sykes allegedly grabbed the teen and sexually assaulted her, according to police.
Sykes was spotted on a surveillance camera at a nearby business, according to police.
The victim identified Sykes as the suspect, police said.
Sykes currently has no bond.