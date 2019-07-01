Lake Murray Boat Parade celebrates July 4th early

IRMO, SC (WOLO)–Independence Day was celebrated early over the weekend at Lake Murray.

The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center hosted a Boat Parade and Fireworks.

At Lake Murray Saturday, June 29th, plenty of people got a jump start on 4th of July festivities.

People went all out and decorated their boats to showcase their pride for America and the jewel of South Carolina.

Lake Murray Country hosted its Annual Celebration with a Boat parade at Noon Saturday , the parade route headed towards the Lake Murray Dam.

Folks gathered from the Lake Murray Dam park sites to view the parade.

Fireworks were also launched at dusk Saturday night, around 9pm.