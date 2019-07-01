Renewable Energy has Eclipsed Coal in the US
Here’s an excerpt from an article in weforum.org
“Earlier this month, a study found that the U.S. had more capacity installed for renewable energy than coal for the first time.
That potential is now being realized. The U.S. generated more electricity from renewable sources than from coal for the first time ever this April, The Guardian reported Wednesday.
Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that wind, solar and hydroelectric generated nearly 68.5 million megawatt-hours of power in April, while coal only generated 60 million, Bloomberg News reported. That’s 23 percent of total electricity from renewables vs. 20 percent from coal, according to The Guardian.”
Here’s the complete article: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/07/renewables-beat-coal-in-the-u-s-for-the-first-time-this-april/