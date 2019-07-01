Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into SC prison by leaving it for inmate litter crew

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A Ladson woman faces charges, accused of leaving marijuana and tobacco at an I-26 rest stop for an inmate litter crew.

Jahbrisha Pennick, 31, is charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and two counts of introducing contraband into MacDougall Correctional Institution.

According to a South Carolina Department of Corrections arrest warrant, recorded phone calls between Pennick and an inmate revealed a plan for Pennick to leave marijuana and tobacco at an abandoned rest stop along I-26. The arrest warrant says the contraband was picked up and brought into the prison by an inmate assigned to the litter crew.

An inmate was found with the contraband May 31 but multiple drop-offs and pickups were believed to have happened, including June 21 when officers intercepted a package at the rest stop.

SCDC says the drugs were delivered to another inmate at the institution.

The agency says the case remains under investigation and further charges could be filed.