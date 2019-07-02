American Dream: Small Business Disaster Relief

Savannah Wilburn joined Tyler Ryan to talk about disaster relief programs for small business

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The United States Small Business Administration offers several programs for small businesses that suffer a loss due to disaster. The agency provides the following answers to common questions:

Why is it important to prepare now?

There are some steps you can take to prepare for a disaster now.

to November 30 , with peak season in August and September. There are some steps you can take to prepare for a disaster now. It is important for businesses to be prepared because 40% of businesses never open their doors again after disaster strikes.

How can businesses prepare now?

Make sure you reassess your insurance policies.

Store important documents in fire and water proof safes.

Create a business continuity plan. Free plans and checklists can be found at ready.gov/business.

How can SBA help in the event of a disaster?

SBA provides low interest loans to businesses, homeowners, renters and non-profits to rebuild, repair and replace in declared disaster areas. We also helps businesses with working capital if they have suffered an economic loss due to the disaster.

If you are affected by a disaster, you can visit sba.gov/disaster to apply for a loan.