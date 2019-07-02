American Dream: Small Business Disaster Relief
Savannah Wilburn joined Tyler Ryan to talk about disaster relief programs for small business
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The United States Small Business Administration offers several programs for small businesses that suffer a loss due to disaster. The agency provides the following answers to common questions:
Why is it important to prepare now?
- Hurricane season runs June 1st to November 30th, with peak season in August and September. There are some steps you can take to prepare for a disaster now.
- It is important for businesses to be prepared because 40% of businesses never open their doors again after disaster strikes.
How can businesses prepare now?
- Make sure you reassess your insurance policies.
- Store important documents in fire and water proof safes.
- Create a business continuity plan. Free plans and checklists can be found at ready.gov/business.
How can SBA help in the event of a disaster?
- SBA provides low interest loans to businesses, homeowners, renters and non-profits to rebuild, repair and replace in declared disaster areas. We also helps businesses with working capital if they have suffered an economic loss due to the disaster.
- If you are affected by a disaster, you can visit sba.gov/disaster to apply for a loan.