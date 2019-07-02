Celebrating safely with fireworks

Mike and Ruthie Hughes share some fireworks safety tips as well as some of the newest lights in the sky

SOUTH CONGAREE SC (WOLO)–Watching the lights and hearing the “booms” of fireworks is a staple of a 4th of July celebration, but as pretty as they are to watch and hear, they cause thousands of injuries every year as we celebrate America’s Birthday. Mike and Ruthie Hughes from Discount Fireworks Store in Cayce and South Congaree offer several safety ideas.

Fireworks packaged in brown paper are made for professional displays – avoid buying. Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Never point or throw fireworks at another person. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash. Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks. Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers. Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully. Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting. Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.