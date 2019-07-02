For the Health Of It: Productive Aging

Hima Dalal joins Tyler Ryan to talk about productive aging

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– In today’s era, the life span of the Baby Boomer population has increased. At the same time, the Digital era is making peoples lifestyle more sedentary; more people are working from home and all shopping or entertainment is at their fingertips on the cell phones.

People have increased obesity, decreased range of motion, strength and increased joint stiffness. The decline in physical fitness and the decline in mental/cognitive fitness has to do with fast food and processed foods; eventually causing Dementia and Alzheimer’s in more people.

So, Occupational and Physical Therapists are here to help assess your physical and cognitive fitness in their clinics or even in your own home! Therapists can help you come up with safe exercise programs, adaptive devices and recommend home modifications to help you stay in your home.

We understand that health care costs are very expensive; care givers, insurance companies and taxpayers for patients in nursing homes and hospitals. So, remember prevention is better than a cure. Don’t fall and come to therapy but learn how to prevent falling! Get your free screening with one of our therapists.

For more information please visit www.vitalenergytherapy.com