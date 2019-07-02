Krispy Kreme offers donut delivery

ABC Columbia/File

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme now offers online ordering and a delivery in 15 states, including South Carolina.

The doughnut shop chain says the new options are for customers that live within about five miles of select stores.

For now, the menu options are limited to Donuts by the Dozen, Brew Boxes and Bottled Beverages.

Krispy Kreme says it is currently in the process of rolling out online ordering across all of its locations and should be complete by the end of 2019.

For a full list of stores that offer delivery, visit the Krispy Kreme website.