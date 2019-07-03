Northeast Columbia residents grow concerned with string of car break-ins

The Community Crime Map reports nearly 50 car break-ins near Hard Scrabble Road in the last month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —People in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood are growing more concerned about a larger number of car breakin’s over the last few months.

According to the Community Crime Map, there have been nearly 50 car break-ins in the Hard Scrabble Road neighborhood over the last month.

For the past two months, Andy Overcash says his neighbors at an apartment complex off Hard Scrabble Road are worried about leaving their cars out at night.

“What I’m more scared about now is that this has actually going on for a while, and I don’t want to step out here in the middle of somebody breaking into my car and get hurt,” Overcash said.

Overcash has seen many people go from car to car in his neighborhood through the Ring doorbell app on his door.

He says he’s contacted law enforcement several times over the past few months, but he says the break-ins haven’t stopped.

“They’re forgetting about these lower-level crimes that could eventually to more bigger problems,” Overcash said.

However, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say people actively communicating their concerns is key towards cracking down on breakins across the county.

“People are not calling us like they should. Please call us. Folks sometimes don’t want to call us because even when they get that alert, they don’t call us because they think they’re going to bother us. We’re here for you call us,” said Lt. Danny Brown of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Brown says some common things that have been reported missing from cars are weapons and laptops.

He says the number one way to prevent break-ins is keeping your car clear of valuables, but he also says one simple call to 9-1-1 could make a difference down the road.

“We may prevent, just by having a patrol car ride through, probably some stuff from happening, and that’s the visibility part of our job,” said Lt. Brown.

If anyone sees anything suspicious around their cars, the Sheriff’s Department encourages you to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.