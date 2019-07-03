Pam and Tyler have fun with flags

Pamela Eyring explains the 101 of Old Glory

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) The United States Flag is our most iconic symbol of freedom, and as we collectively celebrate on the fourth, there are few rules that we all need to keep in mind.

Pamela Eyring from the Protocol School of Washington explains some of the key protocols when displaying Old Glory. If you plan to fly an American flag from a

home or public building, it should be angled upwardly with the union of the flag (the fifty stars) always be placed at the peak unless the flag is at half-staff. If a flag is suspended

from a rope that extends from the building on a pole, the flag should be hoisted out, union first from the building, according to Eyring.

Eyring also says that despite the urge to have American flags as part of an overall Independence Day decoration scheme, Old Glory should never be used as tablecloths, apparel or any

other nontraditional use. Flag themed decorations such as paper plates, napkins, or any other item beyond a flag’s intended use are also discouraged. The flag is our most treasured and iconic American symbol and proper respect should be given to it in all circumstances.

As a flag is hoisted or lowered or when it passes in a parade or review, Americans should stand at attention facing the flag and place their right hand over the heart.

Uniformed military members should render a military salute. Military members not in uniform should remove any headdress and hold it with their right hand at their left

shoulder with the hand resting over the heart. For those who are not U.S. citizens, protocol dictates that they should simply stand at attention.

Another aspect of flag protocol, according to Eyring, include never letting the flag touch anything beneath it, including the ground, floor, water or merchandise; Never fly the flag upside down—unless there is an emergency; And when the flag is worn out or unsuitable for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably in a safe burning process.