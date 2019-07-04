Just peachy! A look at the Lexington County Peach Festival

GILBERT, SC (WOLO)– It’s an annual event in the Midlands, the Lexington County Peach Festival in Gilbert is a 4th of July tradition.

If you are heading out, the festival runs till 11 p.m.

At the festival, you can enjoy tasty peach-themed treats, live entertainment, and a parade.

Admission at the Lexington County Peach Festival will be free and parking will be $5.00. Parking will be available at Gilbert Elementary, Gilbert Primary School and Gilbert High School.

A fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

For more information log on to the Peach Festival website http://www.lexingtoncountypeachfestival.com/