The Hot Dog Champion Remains Supreme and the Gold Belt Stays in the Weather Center

The Second GMC Hot Dog Eating Contest goes off with Tyler Ryan remaining the Champ

It may not be the Nathan’s Original contest, and Joey Chestnut may not be in the studio, but the GMC Team met with Bill Shanahan, owner of the Lexington Blowfish to learn about the big Fourth of July game and fireworks show. That was only the first part of the story, however, as he brought with him about 1,000 hot dogs (not really) for the contestants of the Second GMC Hot Dog Eating Contest to go head to head…to head…to head…

ABC Columbia Reporter Tim Scott, Director Adam Rhyne, and GMC Co-Hosts Curtis Wilson and Television’s Tyler Ryan stood at the table, and commenced to eat…and eat they did.

The competition was not without controversy, as the exact count varied from camera angle to camera angle, but in the end, not only did the 2 top contenders agree to an eat off…as expected, Ryan was able to finish off the final dog before Rhyne, securing the Golden Belt for another 364 days.

**UPDATE** The tapes were reviewed and the decision was that the eat-off should have been the final decision maker, so the obvious call stood.