Fan the Heat donations being accepted by Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As the temperatures continue to rise in the Midlands, people are looking for ways to keep cool and some in Columbia need help beating the heat.

The Columbia Police Department wants to help by giving neighbors in need, a way to Fan the Heat.

According to Columbia Police, they are looking for donations for their Fan the Heat program.

Below are the details if you are interested in donating or need help. PER CPD:

In particular, CPD will be collecting air conditioning units, fans and financial contributions from now until Labor Day (September 2, 2019). *Air conditioning units are of greater need*

Donations can be dropped off at the following CPD locations :

Headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201 East Region – 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045

– 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045 Metro Region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201 North Region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

– 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203 South Region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

– 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 West Region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Citizens who wish to make a monetary donation can make a check payable to: The Columbia Police Foundation . (Note the “Fan the Heat” Program on the check.)

Since its inception of the Fan the Heat program in 1995, CPD officers donated more than 5,000 fans and 1,000 air conditioning units to assist more than 7,000 Columbia citizens.

The program is primarily designed for senior citizens, residents with medical concerns/ disabilities and families with small children.

Eligibility requirements include:

Citizens must be 55 years-old or older

Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)

Exception:

If person has respiratory problem or a major illness, he or she can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.

If a citizen needs assistance from the Fan the Heat program, they can call the Crime Prevention Unit at 545-3555; or CPD’s Telephone Response Unit at 545-3500.