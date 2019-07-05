New leader of the Columbia Housing Authority rolls out new action plan

Ivory Mathews says she wants to put her residents front and center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The new leader of the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) unveils her new 12-month action plan to address housing issues in the city.

Less than 72 hours after starting her new role in Columbia, Ivory Mathews says she has a vision to make her mark on a new group of people.

“I know how important this work is, I know how it changes the trajectory of peoples’ lives, and so for me, it’s more than just getting a paycheck, it’s something that I’m passionate about, and I think the residents will get an opportunity to see that,” Mathews said.

Mathews comes to the Midlands after serving as the Executive Director of the Greenville Housing Authority for five years.

She takes the reigns after an overhaul of the previous board following the deaths of two people as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court.

Her 12-month action plan says physically evaluating all of CHA’s housing locations, including Allen Benedict Court, is a top priority.

“I do know what living in unfavorable housing does to people. I want to make sure that every piece of oxygen that I breathe, as long as I’m here on this Earth, can do the work to make sure children and families and individuals have the opportunity to live in stable housing,” said Mathews.

Mathews said she wants her residents to speak to her about housing issues “compassionately, intelligently, and intentionally.”

Some say this will help those needing CHA services develop self-sufficiency.

“I think the presentation today talked about empowering residents, giving them the tools that they need as they transition to become productive and contributing members of society,” said J.T. McLawhorn, the President and CEO of the Columbia Urban League.

After hearing how her 12-month action plan, some on the board are confident about the future of the Authority.

“We think that she brings the right skill set, competency, and compassion needed to perform well and be the leader on the new path forward for the Columbia Housing Authority,” said Ernest Cromartie III, the Chairman of the CHA Board of Commissioners.

Mathews’s plan also says the Department of Housing and Urban Development will chip in $25 million to help offset rent for landlords, along with more than 4,000 available housing vouchers.

The next Housing Authority meeting will be on July 18 at 3:30 pm.