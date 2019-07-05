Robotic vending machines coming to Columbia are ready to serve you

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Capital city is going hi-tech when it comes to at least one of your services. Organizers say you can now enjoy a cool treat, but once you get to the check out counter don’t expect to get any human interaction. Just you, robots and of course, your choice of yogurt.

The Columbia market plans to have about 20 of these robot-run yogurt stations in place in area malls, shopping centers and heavy pedestrian-traffic locations around the Columbia area that will start popping up as soon as August 2019 . The robotic servers will not be operational until May 2020.

According to “Reis & Irvy’s”, the parents company of Generation Next, is the first fully automated frozen yogurt/ice cream robot vending machine to ever hit the market. This kiosk will have the capability to serve up a variety of six delicious flavors and six toppings. Creators say the robotic design makes it a unique experience for consumers young and old.

The company behind the new type of artificial intelligence says it’s a way to create excitement, fun and customer engagement practically anywhere it is placed. To find out more about The Reis & Irvy’s experience you can click here: website here.