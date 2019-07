Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow back in South Carolina for first ever youth football camp

Former Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow returned to his alma mater Monday afternoon, hosting his first ever youth football camp at Socastee High School.

Over 100 kids showed up to participate in the camp to work on drills at every position on the football on the field.

Renfrow was taken in the fifth-round by the Oakland Raiders in last April’s NFL Draft.

