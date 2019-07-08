Lee Correctional Institution lieutenant accused of assault and battery

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WOLO) —- The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services (SCDC) announced the arrest of 47 year old Marilyn Ann Williams who now faces a charge of Assault and Battery (3rd degree).

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News

Williams, a lieutenant at Lee Correctional Institution (LeeCI), is accused of assaulting a co-worker who is employed as a nurse at LeeCI.

The warrant details the altercation that allegedly took place June 27th, 2019 and was captured on the prison camera system, the warrant claims shows Williams push her co-worker and throw her to the ground while at the Bishopville prison. No information was given on possible injuries, or what may have sparked the incident.