Record 12-Month Rainfall in US – Again

Rainfall in the United States in the last 12-months set a record. This tops the record that was set in May of 2019, which topped the record that was set in April of 2019. Here’s the latest top 10. You may notice that 5 of the top 10 have happened in 2019.

37.86″ July 2018–June 2019

37.68” June 2018–May 2019

36.20” May 2018–Apr. 2019

35.95” May 2015–Apr. 2016

35.78” Apr. 2015–Mar. 2016

35.73” Mar. 2018–Feb. 2019

35.63” Feb. 1973–Jan. 1974

35.49” Apr. 2018–Mar. 2019

35.47” Jun. 1982–May 1983

35.42” May 1982–Apr. 1983