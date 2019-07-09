Record 12-Month Rainfall in US – Again
Rainfall in the United States in the last 12-months set a record. This tops the record that was set in May of 2019, which topped the record that was set in April of 2019. Here’s the latest top 10. You may notice that 5 of the top 10 have happened in 2019.
37.86″ July 2018–June 2019
37.68” June 2018–May 2019
36.20” May 2018–Apr. 2019
35.95” May 2015–Apr. 2016
35.78” Apr. 2015–Mar. 2016
35.73” Mar. 2018–Feb. 2019
35.63” Feb. 1973–Jan. 1974
35.49” Apr. 2018–Mar. 2019
35.47” Jun. 1982–May 1983
35.42” May 1982–Apr. 1983