Virtual reality is helping Walmart decide employee promotion



(CNN) – Virtual reality could soon determine an employee’s promotion.

According to USA Today, Walmart is using VR to help decide which workers deserve a promotion.

The company is using the technology to test how employees handle routine and high stress situations.

These tests can help hiring managers decide who deserves more responsibility.

Walmart first introduced virtual reality two years ago as a training tool in 30 Walmart Academies.

10,000 employees have now used the technology.