2nd officer resigns over bogus Charleston traffic tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A second police officer in South Carolina has resigned after authorities determined he was writing bogus traffic tickets to drivers without their knowledge.

A statement from the Charleston Police Department says officer Blaine Morgan resigned Wednesday. Officer Michael Baker quit last week after an internal review of the traffic tickets.

RELATED: SC officer resigns after probe of traffic tickets

The department says the officers were writing the tickets so it looked like they were properly patrolling their area of Charleston. They would then dismiss the bogus tickets.

The officers have not spoken about the investigation.

Police say they have dropped all pending tickets written by the two officers.