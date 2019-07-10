Man accused of repeatedly punching woman, slamming SUV into man who intervened

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department say they arrested 31 year old David Hill who is accused of Domestic Violence in the 2nd degree, Attempted Murder, and two counts of Assaulting an Officer while resisting Arrest.

Authorities say Hill was taken into custody after they were called to what police say began as a domestic dispute between Hill and a 40 year old family member he was sitting in the car with at Fredrick’s Citgo on South Guignard

Drive Sunday night jut after 10PM. According to police, witnesses watched Hill become so angry he allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and began repeatedly punching her. Police say the woman managed to get away from Hill when a 37 year old good samaritan intervened as the woman cried for help.

According to Sumter police, Hill then turned his attention to the man who tried to put an end to the attack. Police say Hill moved from the passenger seat of the SUV to the drivers seat and according to officials proceeded to hit the good samaritian with the SUV knocking him into a witnesses car, backing up and ramming the SUV into the man two more times before driving off. Police say they found Hill a short time later along Liberty street where police say he attempted to fight off arresting officers before he was eventually arrested and taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Police say the woman, and witness injured during the incident were treated for non life threatening injuries and released. Authorities say the good samaritan however continues to recover from his injuries.

Chief Russell Roark released a brief statement concerning the incident saying,

“This case is an example of the far-reaching dangers associated with domestic violence,…Sunday’s chain of events are the actions of someone we consider a threat not only to women, but also the community at large and to law enforcement.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.