ACC Announces Bowl Agreements for 2020-25

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday announced a new six-year bowl lineup, beginning in 2020, which includes the addition of the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the newly created bowl game in Boston. The lineup features bowl games across the country with outstanding matchups in Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

The bowl agreements are in addition to the College Football Playoff, which has featured an ACC team every year since it began in 2014. An ACC team will also compete annually in the Capital One Orange Bowl in years it is not hosting a CFP semifinal game. The Capital One Orange Bowl has been ‘Home of the ACC’ since 2007.

The ACC has reached agreements through 2025 with the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl, Hyundai Sun Bowl, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and the new game in Boston, which will be named later this fall. The league will also send a team to either the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on an annual basis.

Additionally, the ACC will send a team to the Outback Bowl if the opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten.

“We are proud to partner with this exceptional collection of bowls for the 2020-25 seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We have enjoyed the long-standing relationships and look forward to working with those that are new to our lineup. The partnerships provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”

ACC Bowl Games, 2020-25

Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida)

The ACC and its bowl partners will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records.

Belk Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida)

Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Maryland)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (New York City)

Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – if the ACC’s opponent in the Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida)

Bowl game (Boston, Massachusetts) – managed by ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management

ESPN Events and the following bowls will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team.

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

In all, the ACC will annually have 10 guaranteed bowl berths in 2020-25.