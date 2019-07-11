Avocados are going to cost you more as prices double for the fruit

(CNN) — If you want to invest in something that is exploding in value, forget wall street and look at avocados.

That’s right, the wholesale prices on the fruit are more than double what they were just a year ago.

Avocados from Mexico cost 129 percent more.

Most of that cost is unfortunately being passed onto consumers, with retail prices almost doubling. Analysts say the spike is the cause of growing global demand and a natural seasonal dip in production both in Mexico and California.