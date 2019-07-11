Dreher’s Mack, USA go for gold Thursday afternoon in Italy

NAPLES, Italy –– The United States will play for a Gold Medal in Thursday’s rematch with Ukraine at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET).

The U.S. defeated Ukraine in pool play earlier in the tournament by a final tally of 59-58. Tevin Mack finished that game with 18 points, while Hunter Tyson scored 15 and connected on five 3-pointers.

To get to this point, the United States finished 3-0 in pool play with wins over Finland, Ukraine and China. They earned a quarterfinal victory over Germany and topped Israel in the semifinal, 75-73.

With quite possibly the performance of the tournament thus far, Aamir Simms finished last night’s ballgame against Israel with 27 points and 16 rebounds in a strong effort for the Americans.

The game against Ukraine will be streamed on FISU.TV. It is FREE to register and log in to view.