Heat signs former Gamecock Chris Silva

MIAMI, July 11 – The Miami Heat announced today that they have signed former Gamecock forward Chris Silva. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Jeremiah Martin and forward Chris Silva. More info – https://t.co/HR3m2cjKH4 pic.twitter.com/92gfkXS1kV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 11, 2019

Silva, who became the first player in South Carolina school history to total at least 700 rebounds and 500 made free throws, has appeared in six Summer League games (all starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 18.3 minutes while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line. Silva played all four seasons at South Carolina, appearing in 32 games (all starts) as a senior averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foul line where he was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-Defensive Team. Among the school’s all-time career lists, he finished third in free throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).