Police arrest man in connection to Best Buy burglary on Two Notch Road, three others remain at large

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a Texas man in connection with the burglary of the Best Buy on Two Notch Road has been arrested.

Deondre Malique Johnson, 33, was arrested on charges of burglary and grand larceny. Johnson is being detained in Mississippi, where he awaits to be extradited back to South Carolina.

On June 29, surveillance video of the incident captures four suspects using a crowbar to open the business’ front automatic doors. They pulled the second metal gate off the track to enter the store.

Once inside, they headed for the area with mobile phones, where they pulled cages with phones and dragged them to their vehicle. More than 150 phones were stolen totaling an estimated $142,000. The suspects fled in a blue Chevy vehicle

At least three suspects remain at large. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night of June 29 or can identify the suspects is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.