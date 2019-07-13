Tasty Tomato Festival this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 10th annual Tasty Tomato Festival is set for Saturday, July 13th. The festival, hosted by Sustainable Midlands will celebrate the taste of freshness.

Organizers say the annual festival is a celebration of locally grown food, the people who grow it, the restaurants who serve it, the markets that sell it, and the people who eat it. According to organizers, the festival was named by Southern Living as one of the “Best in the South” things to do.

From organizers: FESTIVAL DETAILS:

Saturday, July 13 th , 2019 // 1pm – 7pm

Earlewood Park // 1113 Recreation Drive, Columbia, S.C, 29203.

ADMISSION: