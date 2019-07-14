Texans’ Smith shows youth campers chasing your dreams is “all real”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Texans wide receiver Vyncint Smith did not have the easiest path to the NFL, but he spent Saturday making sure he let the next generation of Columbia’s football players know the road less traveled can still take you to your dreams.

The Westwood alum played D-II ball at Limestone and didn’t even make his middle school team. But while hosting his first youth camp at Ridge View, where he used to train as a kid, he aimed to inspire and coach athletes.