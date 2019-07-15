1 Dead, 5 injured during Lake Marion boat accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —Officials with the Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) say six people were on a boat that overturned this weekend where one person died.

SCDNR officials tell ABC Columbia News, the pontoon boat was on Lake Marion when waves caused it to overturn.

Five people were able to make it back to the top of the water, however, authorities say one of the boats occupants never resurfaced. Two dogs also died during the boat accident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released and a exact cause of death has not yet been determined.