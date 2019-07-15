Ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant adjusting well to life in Missouri

HOOVER, AL (AP) — Missouri coaches and players feel good about the Tigers’ football team, especially after adding former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant to a veteran offense during the offseason.

That’s led to lofty goals for the Tigers. Whether those goals include postseason appearances is unclear.

Missouri is currently ineligible for the postseason after receiving a one-year ban from the NCAA as part of the punishment for academic misconduct involving a tutor. The school has appealed that ruling and hopes to get a final verdict soon.

Coach Barry Odom said Monday that he looks forward to closure, but no matter the outcome, his program is focused on “having absolutely zero excuses.”

Bryant spent four years at Clemson, where he threw for more than 3,300 yards in his career. He lost his job to Trevor Lawrence early last season and decided to transfer for his senior year.

Odom says the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bryant is a “very selfless person” and “one of the best competitors I have ever been around.”