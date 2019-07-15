Neighbors of Allen Benedict Court apartments react to residents moving out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — When he moved across the street from the Allen Benedict Court apartments nearly 20 years ago, Charles Brooks says his neighborhood was full of life.

With Monday being the last day residents could pick up their belongings from the complex, Brooks said the atmosphere around his Oak Street home has gotten much quieter.

“It’s strange. Once you come out and you see life going on over there and you see children playing and activity and then boom, it’s nothing,” Brooks said.



Nearly 250 families living at Allen Benedict Court had to clear out of the complex after two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in January.

Some neighbors say they are worried the air quality issues at the complex will carry over across the street.

“People have had to move, and what about us? We could be affected just as bad as they are. What’s going to happen to us when they start to tear these buildings down? Is it going to hurt us? We don’t know,” said William Washington, who has lived across the street from Allen Benedict Court for 15 years.

A spokesperson with the Columbia Housing Authority says they are not required to notify non-CHA residents of any activities at their properties. She said neighbors are in no imminent danger of health concerns associated with gas leaks, and that they are welcome to voice their concerns to CHA leadership at public hearings.

Even with that in mind, some said they would like a heads-up whenever a meeting occurs.

“They should at least come over and say something to us, like you all are in good hands or whatever. They didn’t say nothing to us, nobody ever came to us and said nothing,” said Washington.

Washington said he’s considered moving out of his home since the neighborhood is not as lively as it once was.

He said he’s afraid people will not want to come live in the neighborhood due to the risk of crime and the loneliness living outside the fence.

“It was alive over here when those people were living over there, but when they leave, everything dies,” Washington said.

CHA Interim Director Ivory Mathews says people who were unable to get their belongings today due to a hardship can call their office.

The Columbia Housing Authority will be holding a meeting this Thursday at 3:00 pm.

