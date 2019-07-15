Richland County confirms West Nile activity, scheduled to spray areas

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO)– Richland County officials say they will spray for mosquitoes in Forest Acres and St. Andrews after routine tests confirm West Nile Virus activity in those areas.

According to county officials, the presence of the virus was detected in two areas, but residents across the County are advised to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate standing water on their property where the insects can breed.

“We strongly encourage everyone to take personal protective measures even though they may not be within the specific areas we mentioned,” said Tammy Brewer, Manager of Vector Control for Richland County. “Just because those sites have been identified as positive doesn’t mean they are the only sites with West Nile Virus present.”

Richland County officials say the virus was identified in the two areas during mosquito collections as part of Vector Control’s routine surveillance work.

Vector Control plans to spray the immediate and surrounding areas where the virus was detected. Spraying is expected to start this week, as weather permits, say officials.

When a spray truck is in an area, residents should remain indoors to allow the driver to thoroughly cover the area. Spraying typically begins around midnight in urban areas, say officials.

Here are some tips from Richland County Vector control:

To reduce the risk from mosquitoes, residents should check their property and empty water from containers where mosquitoes can breed. When outside, take protective measures – including using repellents according to label directions and wearing long sleeves and pants.

Additionally, someone who finds a dead bird (generally tree-perching or songbirds) in Richland County should contact Vector Control. The bird should appear to be in good condition and not killed another way, such as a being attacked by a cat or hit by a vehicle.

How to collect a dead bird:

Take precaution to avoid touching the bird.

Wear protective gloves or use plastic bags over the hands. Do not touch a bird with bare hands.

If using plastic bags, double-up the bags and invert them over the bird; pick up the bird and pull the bags over, as if picking up pet waste.

To preserve the bird for testing, seal the bird in a clear, zipper top bag and put the bag on ice.

Notify Vector Control by calling 929-6000.

Brewer said residents should take necessary steps to avoid mosquitoes, but not to be alarmed.

“This is normally the time of year when we see a rise in West Nile Virus activity,” she said.

For more information on bird testing, visit the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control at scdhec.gov and navigate to the bird testing page.