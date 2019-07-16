Jake Bentley, Trevor Lawrence make Davey O’Brien watch list

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 16, 2019) – The Davey O’Brien Foundation has revealed the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List today, a group that includes 30 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.

Compiled by a subset of the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee, this year’s list was selected based on player performance during the previous year and expectations heading into the 2019 college football season. All nominees are required to have previously started at least one game at their current institution.

Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award in 2018, is among the players on the watch list. Tagovailoa is joined by eight semifinalists from last year: Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Mason Fine of North Texas, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert of Oregon, Houston’s D’Eriq King, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Shea Patterson of Michigan.

The remaining members of the watch list include: Jake Bentley (South Carolina), Alan Bowman (Texas Tech), Charlie Brewer (Baylor), Joe Burrow (LSU), K.J. Costello (Stanford), J.T. Daniels (USC), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Feleipe Franks (Florida), Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (Army West Point), Adrian Martinez (Nebraska), Cole McDonald (Hawai’i) Kellen Mond (Texas A&M), Steven Montez (Colorado), James Morgan (FIU), Bryce Perkins (Virginia), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Nathan Rourke (Ohio), Nate Stanley (Iowa), Khalil Tate (Arizona) and Zac Thomas (Appalachian State).

Fifteen seniors, nine juniors and six sophomores comprise the list. Among conferences, the SEC leads the way for the third straight season with a half-dozen selections. Other leagues with at least three members on the watch list are the Pac-12 (5), Big 12 (4) and Big Ten (3). Nearly half of the quarterbacks are products of either California (7) or Texas (6) high schools.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the award. Quarterbacks from all NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools are eligible.

Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 13. From that list, the Foundation will announce the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 25. The 2019 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 2019 season marks the 13th year that fans will be invited to participate in the voting process on VoteOBrien.org. Results from the Davey O’Brien fan vote will be combined with the ballots from the selection committee.

The 43rd Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List

Jake Bentley, South Carolina, Sr., 6-4, 220, Opelika, Ala.

Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 208, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, So., 6-3, 210, Grapevine, Texas

Charlie Brewer, Baylor, Jr., 6-1, 206, Austin, Texas

Joe Burrow, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 216, The Plains, Ohio

K.J. Costello, Stanford, Sr., 6-5, 215, Coto de Caza, Calif.

J.T. Daniels, USC, So., 6-3, 210, Irvine, Calif.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Jr. 6-3, 235, Austin, Texas

Mason Fine, North Texas, Sr., 5-11, 190, Peggs, Okla.

Feleipe Franks, Florida, Jr., 6-6, 240, Crawfordville, Fla.

Jake Fromm, Georgia, Jr., 6-2, 220, Warner Robins, Ga.

Justin Herbert, Oregon, Sr., 6-6, 233, Eugene, Ore.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr., Army West Point, Sr., 5-10, 205, Charlotte, N.C.

D’Eriq King, Houston, Sr., 5-11, 195, Manvel, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, So., 6-6, 215, Cartersville, Ga.

Jordan Love, Utah State, Jr., 6-4, 220, Bakersfield, Calif.

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska, So., 6-2, 220, Fresno, Calif.

Cole McDonald, Hawai’i, Jr., 6-4, 220, La Mirada, Calif.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Jr., 6-2, 217, San Antonio, Texas

Steven Montez, Colorado, Sr., 6-5, 230, El Paso, Texas

James Morgan, FIU, Sr., 6-4, 213, Green Bay, Wis.

Shea Patterson, Michigan, Sr., 6-4, 205, Shreveport, La.

Bryce Perkins, Virginia, Sr., 6-3, 215, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, So., 6-1, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, So., 6-4, 212, Louisville, Ky.

Nathan Rourke, Ohio, Sr., 6-2, 208, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Nate Stanley, Iowa, Sr., 6-4, 243, Menomonie, Wis.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, Jr., 6-1, 218, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Khalil Tate, Arizona, Sr., 6-2, 215, Inglewood, Calif.

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Jr., 6-1, 200, Trussville, Ala.

By Conference: SEC (6), Pac-12 (5), Big 12 (4), Big Ten (3), AAC (2), ACC (2), C-USA (2), MWC (2), Independent (2), MAC (1), Sun Belt (1).

By Class: Senior (15), Junior (9), Sophomore (6).