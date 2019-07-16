UofSC Board of Trustee Member says supporting current candidate not in best interest of University

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News received a statement from USC Board of Trustee member Chuck Allen regarding the University of South Carolina presidential search.

In the statement, Allen says at the April 26 board meeting he fully supported General Caslen to be the next president. But Allen goes on to say that events over the last several weeks have been troubling.

In part, he also states that he has concluded that supporting the current candidate is not in the best interests of the university at this time.

Here is the full statement:

Allen.UofSC-news-release