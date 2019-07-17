Clemson’s Etienne on Doak Walker Award watch list
Earlier today, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award.
2018 Doak Walker Award recipient Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) leads the list of preseason candidates. Taylor, the nation’s leading rusher last season, rushed for 2,194 yards in his sophomore campaign. Doak Walker Award finalist Travis Etienne (Clemson), who average over eight yards per carry last season, is also featured. Other candidates of note include 2018 Doak Walker Award semifinalists Eno Benjamin (Arizona State), AJ Dillion (Boston College) and J.J. Taylor (Arizona).
University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.
Cam Akers (Jr.), Florida State
Darius Anderson (Sr.), TCU
Jafar Armstrong (Jr.), Notre Dame
LaVante Bellamy (Sr.), Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin (Jr.), Arizona State
Max Borghi (So.), Washington State
Isaiah Bowser (So.), Northwestern
Rakeem Boyd (Jr.), Arkansas
Darius Bradwell (Sr.), Tulane
Shamari Brooks (Jr.), Tulsa
Spencer Brown (Jr.), UAB
Brittain Brown (Jr.), Duke
Cade Carney (Sr.), Wake Forest
Michael Carter (Jr.), North Carolina
Ty Chandler (Jr.), Tennessee
Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green
Jashaun Corbin (So.), Texas A&M
Reggie Corbin (Sr.), Illinois
AJ Dillon (Jr.), Boston College
J.K. Dobbins (Jr), Ohio State
Travis Dye (So.), Oregon
Travis Etienne (Jr.), Clemson
Darrynton Evans (Jr.), Appalachian State
Dayton Furuta (Sr.), Hawaii
Tre Harbison (Jr.), Northern Illinois
Najee Harris (Jr.), Alabama
Kylin Hill (Jr.), Mississippi State
Jerry Howard, Jr. (Jr.), Georgia Tech
Chuba Hubbard (So.), Oklahoma State
Mohamed Ibrahim (So.), Minnesota
Keaontay Ingram (So.), Texas
Deon Jackson (Jr.), Duke
Jermar Jefferson (So.), Oregon State
Tony Jones, Jr. (Sr.), Notre Dame
Lopini Katoa (So.), BYU
Joshua Kelley (Sr.), UCLA
Bryant Koback (So.), Toledo
Benny LeMay (Sr.), UNCC
Vavae Malepeai (Jr.), USC
Kam Martin (Sr.), Auburn
Jordan Mason (So.), Georgia Tech
Greg McCrae (Jr.), UCF
Anthony McFarland, Jr. (So.), Maryland
Tra Minter (Sr.), South Alabama
Elijah Mitchell (Jr.), Louisiana-Lafayette
Marcel Murray (So.), Arkansas State
Mo Neal (Sr.), Syracuse
Jaret Patterson (So.), Buffalo
Lamical Perine (Sr.), Florida
Scottie Phillips (Sr.), Ole Miss
Trey Ragas (Jr.), Louisiana-Lafayette
Ronnie Rivers (Jr.), Fresno State
Larry Rountree, III (Jr.), Missouri
Mekhi Sargent (Jr), Iowa
Cameron Scarlett (Sr.), Stanford
Stevie Scott, III (So.), Indiana
BJ Smith (Sr.), Troy
Rodney Smith (Sr.), Minnesota
Kesean Strong (Sr.), Old Dominion
D’Andre Swift (Jr.), Georgia
Toa Taua (So.), Nevada
Corey Taylor, II (Jr.), Tulsa
J.J. Taylor (Jr.), Arizona
Jonathan Taylor (Jr.), Wisconsin
Patrick Taylor (Sr.), Memphis
DeAndre Torrey (Jr.), North Texas
Breck Turner (Sr.), Eastern Michigan
KeShawn Vaughn (Sr.), Vanderbilt
CJ Verdell (So.), Oregon
Michael Warren, II (Jr.), Cincinnati
Devwah Whaley (Sr.), Arkansas
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20. The committee will cast a second vote beginning December 2 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.
The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.