Clemson’s Etienne on Doak Walker Award watch list

Earlier today, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award.

2018 Doak Walker Award recipient Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) leads the list of preseason candidates. Taylor, the nation’s leading rusher last season, rushed for 2,194 yards in his sophomore campaign. Doak Walker Award finalist Travis Etienne (Clemson), who average over eight yards per carry last season, is also featured. Other candidates of note include 2018 Doak Walker Award semifinalists Eno Benjamin (Arizona State), AJ Dillion (Boston College) and J.J. Taylor (Arizona).

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.

Cam Akers (Jr.), Florida State

Darius Anderson (Sr.), TCU

Jafar Armstrong (Jr.), Notre Dame

LaVante Bellamy (Sr.), Western Michigan

Eno Benjamin (Jr.), Arizona State

Max Borghi (So.), Washington State

Isaiah Bowser (So.), Northwestern

Rakeem Boyd (Jr.), Arkansas

Darius Bradwell (Sr.), Tulane

Shamari Brooks (Jr.), Tulsa

Spencer Brown (Jr.), UAB

Brittain Brown (Jr.), Duke

Cade Carney (Sr.), Wake Forest

Michael Carter (Jr.), North Carolina

Ty Chandler (Jr.), Tennessee

Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green

Jashaun Corbin (So.), Texas A&M

Reggie Corbin (Sr.), Illinois

AJ Dillon (Jr.), Boston College

J.K. Dobbins (Jr), Ohio State

Travis Dye (So.), Oregon

Travis Etienne (Jr.), Clemson

Darrynton Evans (Jr.), Appalachian State

Dayton Furuta (Sr.), Hawaii

Tre Harbison (Jr.), Northern Illinois

Najee Harris (Jr.), Alabama

Kylin Hill (Jr.), Mississippi State

Jerry Howard, Jr. (Jr.), Georgia Tech

Chuba Hubbard (So.), Oklahoma State

Mohamed Ibrahim (So.), Minnesota

Keaontay Ingram (So.), Texas

Deon Jackson (Jr.), Duke

Jermar Jefferson (So.), Oregon State

Tony Jones, Jr. (Sr.), Notre Dame

Lopini Katoa (So.), BYU

Joshua Kelley (Sr.), UCLA

Bryant Koback (So.), Toledo

Benny LeMay (Sr.), UNCC

Vavae Malepeai (Jr.), USC

Kam Martin (Sr.), Auburn

Jordan Mason (So.), Georgia Tech

Greg McCrae (Jr.), UCF

Anthony McFarland, Jr. (So.), Maryland

Tra Minter (Sr.), South Alabama

Elijah Mitchell (Jr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Marcel Murray (So.), Arkansas State

Mo Neal (Sr.), Syracuse

Jaret Patterson (So.), Buffalo

Lamical Perine (Sr.), Florida

Scottie Phillips (Sr.), Ole Miss

Trey Ragas (Jr.), Louisiana-Lafayette

Ronnie Rivers (Jr.), Fresno State

Larry Rountree, III (Jr.), Missouri

Mekhi Sargent (Jr), Iowa

Cameron Scarlett (Sr.), Stanford

Stevie Scott, III (So.), Indiana

BJ Smith (Sr.), Troy

Rodney Smith (Sr.), Minnesota

Kesean Strong (Sr.), Old Dominion

D’Andre Swift (Jr.), Georgia

Toa Taua (So.), Nevada

Corey Taylor, II (Jr.), Tulsa

J.J. Taylor (Jr.), Arizona

Jonathan Taylor (Jr.), Wisconsin

Patrick Taylor (Sr.), Memphis

DeAndre Torrey (Jr.), North Texas

Breck Turner (Sr.), Eastern Michigan

KeShawn Vaughn (Sr.), Vanderbilt

CJ Verdell (So.), Oregon

Michael Warren, II (Jr.), Cincinnati

Devwah Whaley (Sr.), Arkansas

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on November 20. The committee will cast a second vote beginning December 2 to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.

The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.