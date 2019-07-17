Police in Tennessee warn flushing drugs down the toilet could lead to “meth gators”

(CNN) – A police department in Tennessee is sounding the alarm about “meth gators.”

The Loretto Police Department posted a warning to Facebook on Saturday after officers found a suspect trying to flush meth down the toilet.

They say it’s becoming a big issue for the city because drugs put in the sewer system end up in retention ponds before they are sent downstream.

Authorities fear if the drugs make it far enough, they will end up being consumed by gators and other animals.

The Facebook post said “ducks, geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.”

Loretto Police urge its residents to bring any drugs, including prescription medication, into their offices for proper disposal instead of flushing.