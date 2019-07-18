DNC warns presidential campaigns not to use ‘Face App’

(CNN) — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is warning 20-20 presidential campaigns not to use face-app

The Russian developed app allows users to edit pictures in order to make people look older.

Its makers say the app’s research and development was done in Russia, but user data does not go through there.

Face-app went viral this week, as some celebrities and public figures shared their pictures edited through the app.

the DNC sent a security alert to Democratic campaigns, saying the app may have access to photos in people’s phones.

A top DNC security official says that potential privacy exposure is still unclear, but say the risks outweigh the benefits.