Lane Closures, delays on Clemson Road due to Construction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you on Clemson Road, traffic officials are urging you to look for an alternate route.

According to Richland County, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid daylong lane closures related to construction this week on Clemson Road.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 as crews work to install utilities and drainage pipes across the roadway, say County transportation officials.

Transportation officials say the roadwork is part of a project that involves widening Clemson Road from two to five lanes from Old Clemson Road to Sparkleberry Crossing, with shared-used paths for cyclists and pedestrians between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive.