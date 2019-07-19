Big Red Barn Retreat hosts Summer Benefit Concert to benefit veterans and active military

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A local non profit is helping veterans and active military who are suffering from PTSD.

An outdoor summer concert in Blythewood Friday night will help benefit that program.

The annual Summer Jam Concert is put on by the Big Red Barn Retreat.

According to organizers, a live concert with headliner DECARLO, featuring Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of the legendary classic rock band Boston, with opener U.S. Army veteran and Nashville singer/songwriter Brendan Roberts.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of food vendors and free activities for kids. General admission tickets are $10 online in-advance and $12 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

When: Friday, July 19 from 7-10:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Palmetto Citizens Amphitheatre at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood.

Why: All event proceeds will benefit programs, classes and workshops provided at no cost to veterans, active duty military and their families that are struggling with military and combat-related stress issues, like PTSD.

For continued updates about Summer Jam, follow The Big Red Barn Retreat on Facebook or Instagram, @big_red_barn_retreat.