Suspect wanted for theft of tablet at Orangeburg BBQ restaurant

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety have released photos of a suspect they say stole a tablet from a local restaurant.

According to ODPS, the victim upload the photos of the suspect to the device’s cloud to aid in the investigation.

The incident occurred at Antley’s Barbeque located in the 1300 block of Sims Street.

If you know who the suspect is contact Investigator Eric Fee.