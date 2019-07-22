Bridges to transition to student assistant coach for 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock baseball senior-to-be Sawyer Bridges received a medical exemption waiver from the Southeastern Conference on Friday and will be an undergraduate assistant coach for the Gamecocks in the upcoming 2019-20 academic year.

Bridges was a three-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks from 2017-19, making 44 career appearances for Carolina with a 4-2 record, a 4.71 ERA and six saves. Bridges’ best season came in 2018, when he helped the Gamecocks to a super regional appearance, going 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA and five saves while striking out 25 in 33.1 innings pitched. He earned saves in both the regional win over East Carolina and the super regional victory against Arkansas.

The Summerville, S.C., native was a two-time member of the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll and was on the watch list for the 2019 NCBWA Stopper of the Year.

Bridges will fill the role that former teammate Justin Row held this past season.