Gamecocks release preseason practice schedule

By: Mike Olson

With anticipation for the fall season growing, fans have more to look forward to as the preseason practice schedule was released Monday morning.

It all starts on August 1, when players report in for the final month of the preseason with practices officially beginning the following day. Throughout the month of August, Carolina has 23 practices scheduled with the final one taking place on August 29.

Fans should mark their calendars for Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day on August 10. The event is held in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility from 3:00-4:30 pm. Fans get the chance to meet players, get autographs and participate in drills and games.

Coach Will Muschamp will participate in Carolina Calls with Todd Ellis once again this year. The radio call-in show is held every Thursday during football season at Wild Wing Cafe located in the Vista. All shows will air from 7-8 pm with the first show scheduled for August 22.

The Gamecocks kick off their season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where they face the North Carolina Tar Heels on August 31. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm.