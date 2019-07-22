Grady Jarrett happy to have new contract with Falcons

By: Mike Olson

The Atlanta Falcons started preseason training camp on Monday. On the field was Grady Jarrett, who signed a four year extension with the team last week.

“I knew it would play out either way it went. Fortunately we were able to get something done,” said Jarrett after practice Monday.

The contract extension gives Jarrett $68 million over the next four years. The former Clemson Tiger was confident a deal would work out and is excited move forward with contract talks behind him.

Jarrett had his best season in the NFL last year, recording six sacks and three forced fumbles.