Grady Jarrett happy to have new contract with Falcons

By: Mike Olson
Mike Gillespie,

The Atlanta Falcons started preseason training camp on Monday. On the field was Grady Jarrett, who signed a four year extension with the team last week.

“I knew it would play out either way it went. Fortunately we were able to get something done,” said Jarrett after practice Monday.

The contract extension gives Jarrett $68 million over the next four years. The former Clemson Tiger was confident a deal would work out and is excited move forward with contract talks behind him.

Jarrett had his best season in the NFL last year, recording six sacks and three forced fumbles.

 

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts