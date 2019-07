A new tropical system, called Tropical Depression 3, has formed off the Miami coast. It’s winds are not strong enough to yet be called a Tropical Storm (they have to be at least 39 mph), so is called a depression. And it’s the third one of the season. It is expected to stay fairly weak and have little impact along the coast. The only threat would be a period of solid rain right along the coast, but at this point no flooding is expected.