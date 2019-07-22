Orangeburg is looking for ‘persons of interest’ in convenience store shooting

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) —The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office is actively searching for two men they’re calling persons of interest. Authorities say they would like to find the two men they believe may have information concerning a shooting that took place at a convenience store last week.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the shooting took place July 16th, 2019 just before 9PM at the Bojangles/Shell gas station along Chestnut street. Officials say that area is traveled frequently by both pedestrians and cars avoiding a incident Ravenell says could have made for “a dangerous situation”.

Following the shooting, officials say they received information that led them to search for these specific individuals. Investigators say at least two people were reportedly firing multiple rounds from more than one handguns in the parking lot of that Chestnut street convenience store.

If anyone has any information on the two subjects, you’re urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.