First equine encephalitis case of 2019 confirmed in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The state’s first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year was confirmed in Chesterfield County, according to a media release from Newsstand at Clemson University.

A year-old Appaloosa colt was reported to being the state’s first case.

According to the release, EEE and West Nile Virus (WNV) are mosquito-borne and fact-acting. EEE symptoms in horses develop two to five days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

Circling

Stumbling

Weakness of legs

Head pressing

Partial paralysis

Muscle twitching

Depression/Apprehension

Inability to stand

Death

“These diseases have a very high mortality rate in infected, unvaccinated horses – between 30 and 40 percent for West Nile and 90 percent for EEE,” said Sean Eastman, veterinarian and director of field services for the Livestock Poultry Health Animal Health Programs. “Although not directly communicable from horses to people, both EEE and WNV have a human health significance, and cases can be prevented through effective vaccination and mosquito management strategies.”

Back in 2013, South Caroline led the nation in cases of the disease with 49 EEE-infected horses, all who were unvaccinated, according to the news release. Of those horses, 48 died. Last year, there was only case of EEE (also in Chesterfield County) and four cases of West Nile virus.

According to state law, any livestock that shows neurologic symptoms must be reported the state veterinarian

More information, including a list of reportable diseases, can be found on Clemson University’s Livestock-Poultry Health website, https://www.clemson.edu/public/lph/ahp/reportable-diseases/