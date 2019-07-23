Kellogg releasing new wine and Cheez-It combo box

(CNN) — Kellogg has seen your Cheez-It and wine tweets and has come up with a product to make the pairing more convenient (and to sell more Cheez-Its).

House Wine and Kellog are partnering to sell a wine-and-Cheez-It box — that’s a box of red wine and box of Cheez-Its, not Cheez-it flavored wine — for a limited time. Kellogg’s plan: Get people excited about the 98-year-old Cheez-It brand.

People can find the mash-up product for $25 on the House Wine website starting at 5 PM ET on July 25 while supplies last.

The efforts have helped revitalize the brand, the company said during a presentation earlier this year. Cheez-It sales grew over 12% in the United States in the first quarter, according to the company.

In addition to the red wine and classic Cheez-it flavor product, House Wine and Kellogg are recommending pairings of some of their other items, like Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar, Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its and more.