Zion Williamson inks shoe deal with Jordan Brand

By: Mike Olson

Zion Williamson is cashing in early on in his new NBA career.

The No. 1 overall draft pick made a social media post Tuesday morning, announcing that he signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary.

The details on how much money Williamson will make from this deal have not been released.

Less than 10% of players in the league wear Jordan Brand shoes, but Williamson is thrilled to partner with the brand that carries the name of one of basketball’s most iconic players.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” Williamson said. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Williamson joins Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin among other NBA stars to wear Jordan Brand shoes.